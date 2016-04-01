FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch
April 2, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Victor Oladipo finished with 18 points, seven assists and seven rebounds Thursday in Orlando’s win at Indiana.

F Ersan Ilyasova was out Thursday night with strained right SC joints.

F Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points Thursday in his first game back from a strained right groin that caused him to miss 13 consecutive contests. He shot 12-for-15 from the floor at Indiana.

F Evan Fournier scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting Thursday in Orlando’s 114-94 victory over Indiana. In his past four games, Fournier is averaging 18 points and has made 27 of 50 field-goal attempts (54 percent). He also, according to Magic coach Scott Skiles, played excellent defense on Indiana F Paul George.

