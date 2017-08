F Aaron Gordon contributed 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds in the Magic's win over the visiting Kings on Thursday.

C Nikola Vucevic had 10 points and nine rebounds in the Magic's win over the Kings on Thursday.

G Evan Fournier scored a season-high 29 points and hit 10 of his 15 shots in leading the Magic to a convincing, 102-94 victory over the Kings on Thursday. He is thriving in his new position after signing with Orlando.