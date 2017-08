C Nikola Vucevic provided the Magic with 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks off the bench Thursday in a loss at Memphis.

G Evan Fournier led the Magic with 28 points and handed out four assists Thursday in a loss at Memphis.

F Serge Ibaka came in ranked fifth in 3-point shooting at 45.3 percent. He made just four of 10 attempts and scored 11 points Thursday at Memphis.