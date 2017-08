PG Elfrid Payton scored 22 of his career-high 25 points in the first half as the surging Magic defeated the Wizards 124-116. Payton made his first nine shots and all three 3-point tries for the Magic, who posted their highest point total of the season. Payton entered shooting 17.8 percent (8 of 45) from beyond the arc and with a career high of 24 points.