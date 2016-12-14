FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2016 / 3:07 AM / 8 months ago

Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Elfrid Payton led the bench effort with career bests of 26 points and 14 assists Tuesday in the Magic's win at Atlanta.

C Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11 rebounds to lead the Magic, missed his second straight game because of a sore lower back after taking a hard fall at Charlotte last Friday.

C Bismack Biyombo started Tuesday despite a strained left shoulder. He finished with seven points and nine rebounds in 33 minutes at Atlanta.

C Serge Ibaka scored a team-high 29 points Tuesday in the Magic's win at Atlanta.

