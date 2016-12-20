FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch
December 21, 2016 / 4:26 AM / 8 months ago

Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G C.J. Wilcox was recalled from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League on Monday. Wilcox, 25, appeared in two games (one start) with the BayHawks, averaging 10 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 22.0 minutes per contest. He has been in 10 games with the Magic in limited play, averaging 1.0 points and 5.7 minutes.

C Stephen Zimmerman was recalled from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League on Monday. Zimmerman, 20, has been assigned to Erie twice this season, playing in six games (all starts) and averaging 17.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.50 blocks in 34.2 minutes per contest. The 7-0, 240-pound Zimmerman has played in four games with the Magic, averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.8 minutes.

