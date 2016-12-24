Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

PG Elfrid Payton scored a game-high 25 points for the Magic Friday.

G Evan Fournier (17.8 points) missed his first game of the season Friday with a right heel contusion, sustained Thursday night in New York. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Jodie Meeks, who rejoined the team Friday after missing Thursday's game in New York because of the death of his grandmother.

C Serge Ibaka posted his second consecutive double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Four of those blocks were in the first quarter.