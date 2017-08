Evan Fournier missed his third consecutive game with a heel injury. Coach Frank Vogel said Fournier is experiencing pain and the team did not want to re-aggravate it with three days off before the team's next game Sunday in Indiana. Jodie Meeks started in his place.

C Serge Ibaka scored 15 of his 20 points in the first quarter, adding seven rebounds for the game in a loss to the Hornets on Wednesday.