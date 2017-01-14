Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

C Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Orlando's 115-119 victory on Friday night. Vucevic, who entered the game averaging 22.8 points and 12.8 rebounds in six career games against Portland, was 13 for 18 from the field in a sterling 32-minute stint. "He has a lot of stuff to his game," first-year Orlando coach Frank Vogel said. "You can throw it to him in the low post, he crashes the glass, and he has the pick-and-pop game. He brings a lot to the table." Vucevic recorded his 19th double-double of the season and his ninth career game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

F Serge Ibaka (shoulder) returned to action after missing Wednesday's loss to the L.A. Clippers at Staples Center, collecting 13 points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes.