PG Elfrid Payton had 20 points Friday.

F Aaron Gordon had 17 points and eight rebounds Friday.

G Evan Fournier missed his fourth consecutive game with a sore right foot

G C.J. Watson started his first game of the season Friday night because injuries have decimated the team's backcourt.

F Jeff Green awakened his team from another bad start Friday night, sparking the Magic with 18 points and some contagious defensive play that fueled a 112-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Amway Center.