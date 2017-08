C Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Orlando, which had lost its three previous games. Vucevic also had four blocked shots in the game.

G/F Evan Fournier (sore right foot) did not play for the eighth straight game Sunday after working with the team Saturday.

