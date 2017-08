C Nikola Vucevic (sore Achilles) did not play Sunday. Bismack Biyombo had 14 points and 15 rebounds in his place.

F Terrence Ross scored 20 points for the Magic.

F Evan Fournier had 18 points for the Magic.