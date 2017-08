PG Elfrid Payton dished out a career-high 15 assists in orchestrating the near-upset of Boston Friday. Payton also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

F Aaron Gordon, a game-time decision because of a sore shoulder, scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, matching his career high Friday.

G Evan Fournier scored 20 points Friday.

F Jeff Green didn't make the trip and missed his fifth straight game with back spasms.