Preview: Magic at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are prepared to press on without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic. DeRozan missed Toronto’s win in Brooklyn on Monday with a sprained ankle, and no timetable has been set for his return as the Raptors face a daunting five-game road trip on the horizon. Playing without DeRozan for the first time this season Monday, Toronto still managed to pick up an important win, getting a game-winner from Patrick Patterson in the closing seconds to knock off the Nets 104-103.

Orlando has lost 14 of its last 16 after a 103-87 loss at Detroit on Tuesday, the club’s ninth straight setback on the road. Rookie Victor Oladipo continued to shine with 19 points in 26 minutes off the bench but the Magic were again beaten up underneath, losing the rebounding battle 56-40 and getting outscored in the paint by a 44-22 margin. Orlando has scored 94 points or fewer in each of its last 10 road contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (12-34): Oladipo has had the look of a rookie at times, posting some poor shooting nights and high turnover totals, but seems to have settled in of late. He is averaging 19 points on 49.1 percent shooting while recording 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals in his last four games. The University of Indiana product, who had 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday night, also has hit 5-of-10 3-pointers during the quality stretch.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (23-21): Toronto head coach Dwane Casey told the Toronto Sun earlier this week that he is expecting others to step up as long as DeRozan is out. Patterson’s performance certainly qualifies, as his decisive shot against Brooklyn was part of a 15-point effort in just 21 minutes off the bench. Kyle Lowry, who has been excellent all season, also picked up a good portion of the slack with 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting for the Raptors, who have won 17 of their last 26 overall.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Magic F Tobias Harris is averaging 19.5 points and 12.5 rebounds over his last four games.

2. Raptors C Jonas Valanciunas has produced 37 points and 25 rebounds in the last two games.

3. Toronto won all four meetings last season.

PREDICTION: Raptors 105, Magic 94