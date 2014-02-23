Preview: Magic at Raptors

Kyle Lowry was often mentioned in trade rumors through the first half of the season and he is still in the same place, leading the Toronto Raptors toward their first playoff berth since 2007-08. Lowry looks to continue his strong campaign as the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors go for their fifth victory in six games when the Orlando Magic visits on Sunday. Lowry is averaging 18.4 points and 8.9 assists over the last seven games and scored 33 in a victory over the Magic last month.

DeMar DeRozan and Lowry are the only active players averaging more than 10.6 points while Toronto ranks among the leaders in scoring defense (96.6). The Magic attempt to snap a 14-game road losing streak and own a league-worst 3-25 record away from home. Orlando will likely be without leading scorer Arron Afflalo, who injured his left ankle in the 129-121 double-overtime victory over New York on Friday after scoring 32 points.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (17-40): The buyout of power forward Glen Davis’ contract will provide more minutes for young players such as Kyle O’Quinn, Andrew Nicholson and Maurice Harkless up front. The move put rookie guard Victor Oladipo back into the starting lineup Friday and he responded with 30 points and a season-high 14 assists to raise his scoring average to 13.8. Tobias Harris is second on the team in scoring (14.1) and center Nikola Vucevic has recorded eight double-doubles in his last 11 outings.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (30-25): DeRozan averages 22.3 points per game and Lowry, who is in the last year of his contract, averages 16.7 points and 7.7 assists. Forward Terrence Ross and center Jonas Valanciunas, two of the support players who continue to improve, combined for 38 points in the 98-91 victory over Cleveland on Friday. Power forward Amir Johnson joins Ross and Valanciunas averaging in double figures scoring while shooting 54.1 percent from the field.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. It took 78 games for the Raptors to reach 30 victories last season and they finished 34-48.

2. Orlando G Jameer Nelson needs four points to pass Shaquille O’Neal (8,019) and take over fourth on the franchise’s all-time list.

3. Toronto has won the last five meetings, including a 98-83 triumph Jan. 29 at home.

PREDICTION: Raptors 98, Magic 90