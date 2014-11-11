Preview: Magic at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors can look down on the rest of the Eastern Conference after producing the best seven-game start (6-1) in franchise history. The Raptors look to maintain solid play on both ends of the court and extend their winning streak to five when the Orlando Magic visit on Tuesday. The Magic, who have lost eight straight to Toronto, must contain the talented backcourt duo of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, who combined to score 47 points in a 108-95 victory at Orlando on Nov. 1.

The Raptors have won the first two on a seven-game homestand by 19 and 32 points, respectively, to tie Memphis and Houston for the best record in the league. Raptors’ coach Dwane Casey told reporters the most important thing is that his team develops “a consistent personality” and that will be tested against Orlando, which has lost 29 of its last 31 road games. Toronto outrebounded the Magic 50-40 in the first meeting this season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Florida (Orlando), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (2-5): Orlando was pounded on the boards 45-31 in the 104-96 loss at Brooklyn on Sunday, bringing back memories of last season when it was tied for 23rd in the league in rebounding margin. Center Nikola Vucevic is off to strong start, averaging 18.6 points and 12.3 boards after notching his fifth double-double in seven games Sunday. Tobias Harris and Evan Fournier average almost 33 points combined for the Magic, who are shooting 46.5 percent from the field – in the top 10 in the league.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (6-1): Toronto leads the league in scoring (107.4) and victory margin (11.5) in the first few weeks of the 2014-15 campaign after reaching the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. DeRozan and Lowry are fast becoming one of the best backcourts in the NBA, combining to average more than 40 points thus far and leading an offense that is turning the ball over only 10.9 times per game. Guard Louis Williams scored in double figures off the bench in each of the last four games, averaging 13.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors have won their first four home games for the first time since 2003-04 and are 25-7 in Toronto since Jan. 1, 2014.

2. Orlando rookie PG Elfrid Payton had his best game of the season against Toronto, making 6-of-12 from the field while recording 16 points and nine assists.

3. Toronto SF Terrence Ross has scored 35 points on 13-of-26 shooting combined in the last two games after making only 7-of-22 from the field in the previous three.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Magic 92