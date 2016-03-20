Preview: Magic at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot and are well on their way to locking up the No. 2 position in the Eastern Conference, with the No. 1 spot still in view. The Raptors will try to pick up their fourth straight win and keep the pressure on the Cleveland Cavaliers when they host the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Toronto has won 12 of its last 15 games to put some distance between itself and a scrum of teams fighting for third place in the East and cruised past the Boston Celtics 105-91 at home on Friday. Kyle Lowry went for 32 points on 9-of-14 shooting in the win and is averaging 29.5 points in the last four games. The Magic have been very helpful to teams looking to move up in the standings and did not do Toronto any favors with a 109-103 home loss to the Cavaliers on Friday. Orlando will continue to have its chances to impact the East with its next five games against Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Miami and Chicago.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (29-39): Orlando is looking for positive signs to take into the offseason at this point and Victor Oladipo provided one with a career-high 45 points on Friday. The 23-year-old guard went 16-of-22 from the field, including 6-of-7 from 3-point range and added five rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks. Oladipo is on a roll of late while shooting 61.4 percent from the floor in the last four games -- 54.7 percent in nine games this month.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (47-21): Toronto has its own high-scoring guards in All-Stars Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, who average a combined 45.8 points. The two totaled 47 points on Friday but were happy to pass the attention off to forward Luis Scola, who went for 17 points. “I thought Luis, in the first quarter, really set the tone with his play, his effort, his force, his post-ups, his rebounding,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “He really helped jumpstart us in the first quarter.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors C Bismack Biyombo is averaging 16.3 rebounds in the last three games.

2. Orlando G Elfrid Payton (elbow strain) missed the last five games and is considered a game-time decision for Sunday.

3. Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas (hand) sat out three straight games and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Raptors 108, Magic 92