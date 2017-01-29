Preview: Magic at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors snapped out of their downward spiral with a victory last time out and look to add another when they host the struggling Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Point guard Kyle Lowry, who was without his backcourt partner DeMar DeRozan (ankle) for the third straight contest, scored 32 points in Friday’s 102-86 victory over visiting Milwaukee to end a season-high five-game losing streak.

“I think all 15 of us, everybody that suited up today really came out with that chip on their shoulder to get the monkey off our back (Friday), especially at home,” Toronto guard Norman Powell told the Toronto Sun. “We have to continue to keep that aggression, our hunger.” The Raptors have won 14 of the last 15 meetings with the Magic, who have tumbled near the bottom of the Eastern Conference after going 3-12 over the past 15 contests overall. Orlando comes in off one of its worst performances of the season at Boston on Friday, suffering a 128-98 setback for its third straight loss. “It’s everybody,” Magic center Bismack Biyombo told the Orlando Sentinel. “Our efforts are not enough. We talk about the right thing - everybody says the right thing. But we’ve got to hold each other accountable. At some point, it’s embarrassing to be out there.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), TSN4, TSN5 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (18-30): Orlando may get leading scorer Evan Fournier (17.0) back after a seven-game absence that was due to a heel injury, but fellow guard Jodie Meeks (thumb) is out indefinitely. “I think we’re frustrated,” Magic coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “I think we’re undermanned and I think we have guys trying to perform roles that are outside their realm. It doesn’t look very pretty right now.” With less production on the wing, Orlando needs more from its top inside threats - forward Serge Ibaka (15 points, 6.8 rebounds) and center Nikola Vucevic (13.8, 9.7).

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (29-18): DeRozan (27.9 points) is questionable for Sunday and Lowry will be expected to put up another big effort after averaging 30.3 points and 5.3 assists in the last three games. “I thought he stepped up. The bigger the moment, he performs,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey told reporters after Friday’s win. “It is the reason he is a three-time All-Star - he carried us.” Center Jonas Valanciunas averages a double-double (11.8 points, 10.1 boards) and has grabbed double-figure rebounds in nine of the last 10 contests, but scored 23 total in the past three outings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. DeRozan scored 31 in Toronto’s 109-79 victory at Orlando on Dec. 18.

2. Orlando PG Elfrid Payton is averaging 18.3 points and 7.4 assists over the last eight games.

3. Toronto F DeMarre Carroll is shooting 45.4 percent from the field in wins and 33.3 in losses.

PREDICTION: Raptors 112, Magic 96