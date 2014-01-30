Lowry scores 33 to lead Raptors past Magic

TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is making a strong case to be added to the NBA All-Star Game.

Lowry, who will find out Thursday whether he will be included in the game in New Orleans, scored a season-best 33 points and added 11 assists and seven rebounds Wednesday to lead the Raptors to a 98-83 victory over the Orlando Magic.

With guard DeMar DeRozan out with an injury, Lowry’s role has become even more important. He scored 17 points in the first quarter and was 5-for-5 in 3-pointers in the first 12 minutes.

“He’s stepped it up. He set the tone the first half with his 3s, just his aggressive play,” coach Dwane Casey said. “It means a lot, just his veteran leadership out there on the court. You can’t say enough. I keep my fingers crossed that the coaches voted him in because he deserves it. He’s one of the best point guards in the league right now.”

“I would be very honored; it would be a great individual accomplishment,” said Lowry, who fell three points shy of his career high for points in a game.

“He looked like an All-Star tonight,” Magic forward Tobias Harris said. “On the pick-and-roll, he’s tough to guard. He shot the ball real well. They just picked us apart.”

“He was very tough. He got it going early,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “We had a comfort level throughout the course of the game, but the early shots dictated the rest of the game for him.”

Forward Amir Johnson added 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Raptors (24-21), center Jonas Valanciunas contributed 14 points and 15 rebounds and guard-forward Terrence Ross had 12 points and eight rebounds.

“We’re getting better,” Lowry said. “We’re grinding it out every day. We go out there and play with a sense of urgency every single night no matter who we’re playing.”

Center Nikola Vucevic returned from a concussion to score 16 points and add 10 rebounds for the Magic (12-35), who lost their third game in a row and their 10th straight on the road.

“I thought overall he rebounded the basketball. He looked very similar to the Nik that we’re accustomed to seeing,” Vaughn said of Vucevic.

Guard Jameer Nelson added 13 points for Orlando, forward Victor Oladipo chipped in 12, forward Arron Afflalo scored 10 and Harris scored nine and grabbed 11 rebounds.

“They were much more aggressive at both ends of the court than us, attacking the ballhandlers and, on the pick-and-roll, affecting the ball for that split second so the big man can get back,” Nelson said. “We were just too soft defensively. We’ve got to get back in transition. We just have to get better and prepare for out next opponent.”

The Raptors maintained their 15-point halftime lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Magic reduced the margin to 11 when forward Kyle O‘Quinn made a jumper. The Raptors came back to lead by 18 with 2:34 left after Valanciunas made a dunk and a layup.

Toronto led 55-40 at intermission, but Nelson’s 3-pointer cut the lead to eight with 7:20 left in the third quarter. Johnson pushed the advantage back to 15 after he scored on a running layup and then completed an alley-oop dunk from Lowry’s pass. Ross had an alley-oop dunk and Lowry added a turnaround jumper to extend Toronto’s lead to 19. The Raptors were on top 80-65 after three quarters.

Forward Steve Novak hit two consecutive 3-pointers to bump Toronto’s lead to 15 points with 6:37 to play in the second quarter. The Raptors held that margin at halftime after Vucevic closed the second quarter with two free throws. Lowry had 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting in the first half.

Lowry had four assists with his 17 points as the Raptors led 33-20 after the first quarter. The Raptors were 8-for-8 from 3-point range in the quarter. The eight 3-pointers equaled a franchise record for a quarter, a mark set in 2009.

NOTES: Magic C Nikola Vucevic (concussion) started after missing 12 games Jan. 8-28. ... Toronto F Patrick Patterson did not play after having a procedure to reset his broken nose, but F Tyler Hansbrough (left ankle bone bruise) was in uniform after missing 14 games. Hansbrough played six scoreless minutes. ... Raptors G DeMar DeRozan (left foot sprain) missed his second consecutive game since being injured during Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan will accompany the team on its Western trip that begins Friday in Denver. ... Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas and Orlando G Victor Oladipo were selected to participate in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 14 during All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. Each team will consist of nine rookies and sophomores.