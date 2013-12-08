Preview: Magic at Rockets

The Houston Rockets responded to two straight dispiriting losses with one of their best efforts of the season and look to carry that over when the struggling Orlando Magic visit Sunday. The Rockets, who lead the league in scoring, matched a season-low by holding Golden State to 83 points in a big victory on Friday. Houston would like that type of defensive effort against Orlando, which has shown the ability to light it up at times with guard Arron Afflalo taking the lead role.

The Magic, who have dropped four straight and 11 of their last 14, must be efficient offensively and avoid turnovers against a Rockets squad that likes to get into a transition game. Houston’s leading scorer James Harden (24.4) has scored at least 30 in three of the last four games with point guard Jeremy Lin (sprained knee) out. Orlando has been hampered the last two games without injured center Nikola Vucevic.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE MAGIC (6-13): After an overtime loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday, Orlando was bulldozed by the New York Knicks by 38 on Friday, allowing 17 makes from 3-point range. Vucevic, who averages a double-double, is still day-to-day with a right ankle injury while guard Jameer Nelson returned from a foot injury against the Knicks. Afflalo leads the team in scoring (22.4) while rookie Victor Oladipo continues to show progress at point guard, averaging 17.8 points over the last six games while reducing his turnovers.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (14-7): Chandler Parsons returned to the lineup against Golden State after missing losses to Utah and Phoenix games with back spasms, showing how important he is even if he does not shoot well (3-of-13 on Friday). Harden and Dwight Howard, who averages 16.8 points and 12.9 rebounds, need other threats on the floor to give them more room to operate. Forward Terrence Jones, who had his fifth double-double Friday, is starting to become more of a factor on both ends of the court.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nelson is expected to play his 600th career game Sunday -- all with the Magic.

2. Houston averages only 14.4 turnovers caused, near the bottom of the league, but forced 22 against Golden State.

3. Orlando had won five straight against Houston before being swept in two games last season.

PREDICTION: Rockets 106, Magic 92