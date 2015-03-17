Preview: Magic at Rockets

The Houston Rockets want to climb higher in the Western Conference standings, and taking care of teams like the visiting Orlando Magic is a necessity for that to happen. Houston enters Tuesday’s contest in fourth place in the West but has solid shots at overtaking third-place Portland and second-place Memphis during the final month of the regular season. Orlando is struggling to the finish and has lost four straight games and eight of its last 10.

The Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and only four teams have fewer wins than Orlando’s 21. Houston has dominated Eastern Conference squads by going 19-6 against them, and the Rockets are beginning a three-game homestand after notching a 100-98 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. “We came off two losses, two bad losses and it was key for us to come out and come away with the victory,” star guard James Harden told reporters. “It was whatever it took.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (21-47): Rookie point guard Elfrid Payton fell one rebound shy of his first career triple-double by contributing 13 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the loss to the Cavaliers. “I thought he was very aggressive,” interim coach James Borrego told reporters. “I thought he pushed the pace and was active on both ends of the floor.” Payton has scored in double digits in six straight games but continues to be a poor free-throw shooter, going 6-of-21 over the last two games to drop his season percentage to 52.2.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (44-22): Power forward Terrence Jones has been shining with 11 double-digit scoring outings in 12 games and five double-doubles over the same span. He has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in four straight games – the longest stretch of his career – and is averaging 11.3 boards during the span. Jones missed 41 games earlier this season due to nerve inflammation in his left leg but has displayed he now is healthy with his recent strong play.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Magic defeated the Rockets 120-113 on Jan. 14 to snap a four-game losing streak in the series.

2. Orlando SG Evan Fournier (hip) will sit out for the 10th straight game.

3. Houston is 30-3 when limiting opponents under 100 points.

PREDICTION: Rockets 101, Magic 92