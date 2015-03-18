Harden struggles, but Rockets win

HOUSTON -- At times the Houston Rockets appear rudderless on those rare occasions when All-Star guard James Harden struggles, but when the cavalry arrives and fills the void, the Rockets are whole and dangerous.

Reserve swingman Corey Brewer and forward Josh Smith provided energy and production when it was sorely needed, leading Houston to a 107-94 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night at Toyota Center.

Brewer and Smith combined to score 15 of the Rockets’ 18 points during one critical stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters, erasing the largest deficit of the game while shaking Houston (45-22) from its lethargy. Brewer posted a double-double (13 points, a season-high 12 rebounds), and Smith added 17 points, five boards and two blocks.

“You know what? That’s the beauty of this team,” Harden said. “You got six guys in double figures. That means the ball is moving around and that means guys are getting good shots. No matter if I struggle or not, we still win and that’s a great thing.”

Magic guard Victor Oladipo poured in a game-high 29 points and claimed his individual matchup with Harden, who had 17 points, eight boards and three steals but missed 10 of 14 attempts. But even with Harden scuffling, Houston had the depth to stifle the spry Magic (21-48).

Rockets forwards Donatas Motiejunas and Trevor Ariza combined for 40 points (on 15-for-23 shooting), 12 rebounds and nine assists, while guard Patrick Beverley chipped in 12 points and a game-high seven assists despite being a game-time decision with right elbow bursitis.

“Other guys stepped up and hit some big shots for them,” Oladipo said. “We did a great job on Harden. In order to have a chance to beat that team, that is what you have to do. Credit the other guys; they stepped up and played well.”

The primary advantage Houston held in the first half, points in the paint, shifted in favor of the Magic in the third quarter. With stunning ease Orlando penetrated the lane on offense, accumulating a series of driving layups and easy dunks that helped erase a six-point deficit.

The Rockets led 56-50 on a Motiejunas free throw with 10:56 left in the third before the Magic pulled even with a 10-4 run capped by an Oladipo steal and transition dunk at the 8:11 mark. Orlando kept scoring inside, and by the close of the period nearly matched its 20 first-half paint points with 18 en route to a 78-71 lead with 35.1 second left.

Smith followed with a pair of timely 3-pointers: a corner trey with 26.4 seconds left and a buzzer-beater as the third quarter came to a close. Suddenly that seven-point deficit was whittled to 78-77, and the Rockets carried that momentum into the fourth period with a 15-4 run.

“We saw the momentum shifting. They looked like they thought that had something going and we were able to cut the deficit to one,” Smith said. “It was big for us to do that.”

Magic center Nikola Vucevic recorded his 39th double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds), while rookie guard Elfrid Payton added 10 points and seven assists. In the fourth quarter, Orlando shot just 7 for 19 and Oladipo was the only starter who scored over the final 12 minutes.

“We have to find ways to get baskets at the end,” Payton said. “Get some easy ones, get to the free-throw line or just something. We have to find a way, somebody.”

NOTES: Rockets F Terrence Jones was held out of the starting lineup for what he described as a “personal issue.” Joey Dorsey started in place of Jones, who played 30 minutes and finished with six points and three rebounds. ... Despite taking 44.7 percent of his shots from the field within three feet of the rim, Magic G Victor Oladipo is averaging just 4.3 free throw attempts per game. By contrast, Rockets G James Harden is averaging 9.8 foul shots while attempting only 31.0 percent of his shots from the floor inside three feet. Oladipo could learn a thing or two watching Harden ply his craft, Magic coach James Borrego said. “I encourage Vic to watch all the greats, and Harden is one of the best,” Borrego said. ... Rockets G Patrick Beverley started despite battling right elbow bursitis. His primary backup, Jason Terry, is slowed by a sore hamstring, which opened the door for Pablo Prigioni to play 11 minutes.