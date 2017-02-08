Rockets run away from Magic in 128-104 win

HOUSTON -- The Rockets had long lamented their strenuous schedule, one that not only included more games than any team in the NBA but also more road tilts. With a brief, welcome respite complete, the Rockets played like a rested bunch.

All-Star guard James Harden recorded his 43rd double-double while Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon combined for eight 3-pointers as the Houston Rockets cruised to a 128-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night at Toyota Center.

Harden paired 25 points with 13 assists to lead the Rockets (38-17) to their eighth win in their last 10 meetings with the Magic (20-34). Ariza scored 20 points, 14 in the first quarter, while Gordon added 18 off the bench as Houston pushed to a big lead in the first half and stretch it out late after the Magic rallied.

Patrick Beverley added 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists as seven Rockets scored in double figures. Clint Capela posted 17 points and nine boards. The Rockets finished 16 of 38 (42.1 percent) from behind the arc but also totaled 52 points in the paint while shooting 24 for 36 from the free-throw line. And while their offense clicked, the Rockets won with a defensive vigor that resonated.

"Our whole key this year going forward is can we hold them under 100 (points)," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "If we do we're going to be good; if we don't we're fooling ourselves. So, we keep working on it, we keep talking about it, and hopefully we'll get a little bit better."

Magic forward Serge Ibaka scored a game-high 28 points while guard Evan Fournier added 21 points. Center Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 19 rebounds.

Orlando trailed 60-37 in the first half but closed to within eight points early in the fourth quarter. The Rockets later added a 14-2 run that muzzled the drama.

"We had a couple opportunities, we had shots, and cut the deficit," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "But then a couple turnovers at bad times and they were able to capitalize on it. I was proud of the fight for trying to get back in the game."

Two defensive bursts fueled the Rockets' run to the lead, the first a 12-2 rally in the first quarter that included Orlando mustering two free throws while its 18-9 lead morphed into a 21-20 deficit. The Magic suffered a similar drought bridging the first and second periods, tallying four D.J. Augustin free throws as the Rockets reeled off a 26-4 run. Orlando blended 0-for-10 shooting with four turnovers.

"I just know what we're capable of," Ariza said. "I think we're capable of that type of play every night."

Reserve center Nene emerged from the bench and poured in 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting during that stretch, and when Capela scored on a pick-and-roll dunk with 7:09 left in the half, Houston led 52-32 en route to a second 35-point period.

When the Rockets proved unable to defend without fouling down the stretch of the third quarter, Fournier and Augustin (11 points) converted six consecutive free throws to cut the deficit to nine points. Bismack Biyombo added a baseline jumper with 30.6 seconds left in the third and just like that, the Rockets found themselves in temporary dog fight in the fourth after blowing their sizable lead.

"We have to play better defense," Ibaka said. "We know they're a good team and we know they can shoot the ball, but we know we have to play better defense."

NOTES: Magic F Aaron Gordon played just 19 first-half minutes and did not return after departing with a sore right foot. Gordon will return to Orlando for additional tests for what he described as "a progressive thing." ... The Rockets returned to action after enjoying a three-day break between games, their longest of the season. Houston last played Friday, an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, and entered Tuesday having logged a league-high 54 games. ... As part of their 50th anniversary celebration, the Rockets honored Hall of Fame C Hakeem Olajuwon. He is the franchise leader in scoring (26,511 points), rebounds (13,382) and steals (2,088), and is the NBA leader with 3,830 blocked shots.