Preview: Magic at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs look to rebound from one of their worst performances of the season when they host the struggling Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Spurs have won seven of their last nine overall but produced a season-low 28 field goals in a 105-85 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday that San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich called a “butt-kicking.” The Spurs attempt to win their seventh straight against the Magic, who will try to avoid a 10th consecutive defeat overall.

Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili went 6-of-22 from the field for 18 points combined against the Clippers, who pounded San Antonio 56-36 on the boards. Orlando may be the perfect medicine for the Spurs after surrendering at least 103 points for the 12th game in a row Monday in a 104-97 loss at Oklahoma City. Magic center Nikola Vucevic tries to join Chicago’s Pau Gasol as the only players in the league with 30 double-doubles.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (15-36): Orlando has dropped to 29th in the league in field goal percentage defense (47.0) and allows 102.1 points overall, showing no improvement from last season. The Magic have been streaky on offense within games, but Vucevic (19.4 points), Tobias Harris (17.0) and Victor Oladipo (16.8) continue to put up big numbers. Rookie point guard Elfrid Payton -- the only player on the team that has played every game -- went 0-of-6 from the field Monday to be held scoreless for the second time this season

ABOUT THE SPURS (30-18): Kawhi Leonard (24 points) and Danny Green (16) were the only players who had good nights on the offensive end against the Clippers, who held the Spurs to 37.3 percent shooting. Leonard leads the team at 15.6 per game – 16.5 since mid January – and Duncan has been his steady self (14.5 points, 10 rebounds) while climbing the NBA’s all-time charts. Tony Parker averages 14.2 points and 4.8 assists while Green chips in 12.3 and made 9-of-16 from 3-point range in the last two contests.

1. San Antonio plays Miami Friday before embarking on a season-long, nine-game road trip.

2. Orlando F Kyle O’Quinn had 11 points Monday for his second double-figure output since Christmas.

3. The Spurs have used 23 different starting lineups, second most in the league behind the New York Knicks.

PREDICTION: Spurs 105, Magic 90