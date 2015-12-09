Preview: Magic at Suns

The Orlando Magic seek their seventh victory in eight games when they visit the sputtering Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Orlando has allowed an average of 88.8 points during the six victories with the best defensive effort occurring during Tuesday’s 85-74 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Magic gave up their fewest points of the season — and only 27 in the second half — while holding Denver to 33.3 percent from the field. “It wasn’t the prettiest, but we’ll take any win,” Orlando forward Tobias Harris said afterward. “We have to figure out a way to get off to a little bit better start. In the second half, I thought we played some good basketball.” Phoenix defeated the Chicago Bulls 103-101 on Monday behind 42 fourth-quarter points to overcome a 16-point deficit and win for just the second time in 10 games. “The guys could have easily quit and they didn‘t,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. “They kept playing and they made some plays and pulled out what’s a big win for us.”

ABOUT THE MAGIC (12-9): Orlando stretched its streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer to 677 but it came dangerously close to ending against the Nuggets. The Magic were 1-of-16 from behind the arc and forward Evan Fournier drained the lone make with 2:38 left in the game. Backup power forward Andrew Nicholson collected a career-best 14 rebounds against Denver and is averaging 11.4 points over the past five games.

ABOUT THE SUNS (9-13): The saga involving disgruntled power forward Markieff Morris appears to be reaching a breaking point. Morris was benched for Sunday’s game against Memphis and played just seven minutes in Monday’s contest against Chicago and is experiencing a highly disappointing campaign in which he is averaging 11.4 points and shooting a career-worst 38.6 percent from the field. Morris asked for a trade when his twin brother Marcus was dealt to Detroit in the summer, and Phoenix is now reportedly willing to deal him — published reports list the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets as interested trade partners.

1. The Suns have won nine of the past 12 home meetings with the Magic.

2. Phoenix backup F Mirza Teletovic is averaging 17 points over the past two games while going 7-of-14 from 3-point range.

3. Orlando F Aaron Gordon (ankle) sat out against Denver and is doubtful for Wednesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Suns 98, Magic 93