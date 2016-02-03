Preview: Magic at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been almost unstoppable in the offensive end of late and they hope to continue their roll against the visiting Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Thunder, who take on the league-leading Golden State Warriors on Saturday, have won 11 of their last 12 contests and are averaging 121 points during a four-game win streak.

Russell Westbrook comes in off his second consecutive triple-double in the 114-98 triumph against Washington on Monday and scored 48 in the first meeting against Orlando this season. Westbrook and Kevin Durant (43 points) led a comeback as Oklahoma City rallied from 18 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Magic 139-136 in double overtime on Oct. 30. Orlando started the calendar year 19-13, but has dropped 13 of 15 since after a 107-92 loss at San Antonio on Monday. “I still believe in us,” Magic guard Victor Oladipo told the Orlando Sentinel. “I believe in myself. I believe in this team.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (21-26): Orlando ended an eight-game losing streak with a win over Boston on Sunday and held a lead in the third quarter at San Antonio before succumbing, despite double-doubles from Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon. Vucevic leads the team in scoring (16.7) and rebounding (8.9) while shooting 49.7 percent from the field overall, but has made only 26 of his 67 shots (38.8) the last four games. Gordon, recently inserted into a starter’s role, is averaging 12 points and 10.7 boards over the last six contests.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (37-13): There was some concern during Monday’s game as Durant wore a knee brace, but he has been red hot of late while averaging 32.8 points and 10.8 rebounds his past five outings. Westbrook averages 24 points and 7.4 rebounds – both second to Durant (27.2, 8.0) – and dishes out 9.9 assists for a Thunder offense that ranks second in the league at 109.5 points. Center Enes Kanter averages 11.9 points – fourth just behind Serge Ibaka (12.9) – and has two double-doubles in three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won six straight against the Magic at home, dating back to Orlando’s last win in 2008.

2. Oklahoma City G Dion Waiters is averaging 13.5 points the last four games, bringing his seasonal mark to 10.0.

3. Oladipo needs 11 to reach 3,000 career points in the middle of his third season and is four assists shy of 800.

PREDICTION: Thunder 115, Magic 103