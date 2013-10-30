Preview: Magic at Timberwolves

All-star Kevin Love returns from an injury-plagued season as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Orlando Magic in their opener on Wednesday. Minnesota won its most games since 2006-07 last season - despite Love suiting up for only 18 of them due to a broken hand - and looks to break a league-high, nine-year playoff drought. Orlando continues to rebuild with young players and was within a point of Indiana late in the third quarter before dropping a 97-87 decision in its opener Tuesday.

Victor Oladipo, the second overall pick in the 2013 draft from Indiana, came off the bench to score 12 points in his NBA debut for the Magic. Orlando may not have to face Nikola Pekovic, the Timberwolves’ leading scorer and rebounder last season, who is questionable with a quadriceps injury. Former fifth overall pick Ricky Rubio showed progress the final three months of the 2012-2013 campaign at point guard for Minnesota after recovering from knee surgery.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (0-1): Andrew Nicholson recorded 18 points in the opening half and was held scoreless in the second of the opener as Orlando shot 38.7 percent from the field overall. Maurice Harkless, who averaged 8.2 points last season, registered 14 against Indiana and veteran Jameer Nelson had 12. Glen Davis is recovering from a foot injury and Tobias Harris, who averaged 17.3 points in 27 games with the Magic after being acquired from Milwaukee last season, missed the opener with an ankle injury.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (2012-13: 31-51): Kevin Martin and Corey Brewer were added to the backcourt in hopes of improving Minnesota’s 3-point shooting, which was worst in the league at 30.5 percent. If the TImberwolves are going to make a playoff push they will need the continued progress of former second overall pick Derrick Williams, who averaged 12 points last season – up from 8.8 as a rookie. Shabazz Muhammad and Gorgui Dieng, first-round picks last June, could give the Timberwolves a boost.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota F Chase Budinger, who averages 9.4 points in his career, is out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery.

2. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic was third in the league last season with 46 double-doubles and collected eight points to go along with 10 rebounds Tuesday.

3. The teams split two games last season and Orlando leads the all-time series 30-17.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 112, Magic 98