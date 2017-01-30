Preview: Magic at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a great chance to continue their hot streak when they finish a three-game homestand against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Winners of seven of their last 10, the Timberwolves are approaching February with a legitimate shot at their first playoff berth since 2004, and Karl-Anthony Towns remains the biggest reason why.

He had 37 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 129-109 win over Brooklyn and is averaging 30.7 points and 12.2 boards while recording six straight double-doubles. "I'm happy that we were able to get a 'W,'" Towns - who was battling an illness - told reporters. "I'm happy I was able to contribute." The Magic will be playing their second road game in as many nights, although they did manage to win for just the third time in 13 contests with Sunday's 114-113 victory at Toronto. Center Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Orlando had its best offensive output in a span of eight games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (19-30): Guard D.J. Augustin was unable to provide much in his return from an ankle injury Friday in Boston, but he broke out for 21 points in 29 minutes against the Raptors. The squad now hopes to get leading scorer Evan Fournier back from a foot injury that has robbed him of eight straight games. Forward Aaron Gordon is shooting 34 percent over his last four games and is 4-for-27 from 3-point range in the last seven.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (18-29): Point guard Ricky Rubio had a hot streak earlier in the month that was interrupted by a sore hip and then a game missed due to personal reasons, but he has started to fill the stat sheet again. He had 22 assists and five steals in the first two games after the absence and needed just 22 minutes to record 14 points and six assists against Brooklyn. Andrew Wiggins, who had 29 points in Minnesota's 123-107 win at Orlando on Nov. 9, is averaging 25.2 in the last five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando had won 13 of 15 meetings prior to Minnesota's victory in the meeting earlier this season.

2. Timberwolves F Shabazz Muhammad is 22-for-36 from 3-point range in a span of 15 games.

3. Vucevic had season highs in blocks (four) and 3-pointers (three) against Toronto.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 106, Magic 97