Magic 97, Timberwolves 84: Nikola Vucevic went 18-of-25 from the field en route to a career-high 37 points to go along with 17 rebounds as Orlando snapped a 12-game road losing streak.

Tobias Harris contributed 25 points, including 4-of-8 from behind the arc, and 12 rebounds as the Magic won for the first time on the road since Jan. 12 at Chicago. Elfrid Payton chipped in with 10 points, 10 assists and four steals for Orlando, which won for only the second time in the last 12 contests.

Andrew Wiggins led the way with 22 points, making 10-of-13 from the free-throw line, while Justin Hamilton scored 14 and grabbed nine rebounds for the Timberwolves. Adreian Payne, Chase Budinger and Kevin Martin each added 12 points for Minnesota, which went 1-of-11 from 3-point range to lose its sixth straight.

Vucevic made 9-of-11 from the field in the first half, including back-to-back buckets for a 12-point lead in the second quarter before the Magic settled for a 52-42 edge at intermission. Budinger’s 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run that pulled the Timberwolves within four, but the Magic scored five of the last seven in the third quarter for a 72-65 lead.

Minnesota was within three before Orlando ran off 10 of the next 11, including a tip-in by Vucevic and two straight 3-pointers by Harris, for an 86-74 bulge with 4:37 to go. The Timberwolves crept within 10 before Vucevic and Aaron Gordon followed with baskets as the Magic sealed their 11th win in the last 13 games against Minnesota.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vucevic reached 30 points for the sixth time this season and notched his 43rd double-double of the campaign. … Orlando G Luke Ridnour missed the game to be with his wife for the birth of their child. … The Timberwolves announced C Nikola Pekovic would have surgery to repair his right Achilles next week, and Minnesota was also without C Gorgui Dieng (concussion), G Ricky Rubio (ankle) and F Kevin Garnett (knee).