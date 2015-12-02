Magic blow 17-point lead but prevail to beat Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Orlando Magic built a large second-half lead only to see it wither away in the final moments on Tuesday. But despite blowing a 17-point third-quarter advantage, the Magic mustered just enough at the end to hold on to a 96-93 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

The win was Orlando’s first on the road since a 105-97 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 7.

After coming all the way back to tie the score late in regulation, Minnesota had several chances to retake the lead for the first time since the game was 2-0, but couldn’t take advantage.

Down by two late, Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins had a chance to tie the game at 94 with 5.7 seconds remaining, but missed the second of two free throws.

After Andrew Nicholson made both of his free throws on the other end, Wiggins missed a chance to tie it with a three at the horn.

“We’re glad to get the win for sure, but we’re not happy with how we kind of just stopped doing what was working,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “Our offense and defense started to let down at the same time.”

Orlando was led by center Nikola Vucevic, who had 18 points to go with 12 rebounds and four assists. He was one of six Magic players to score in double figures.

“We’re happy that we were able to close this game out,” Vucevic said. “A lot of the time, since I got to the Magic, we’ve had leads and we weren’t able to close out those games. We did that tonight.”

Nicholson scored 12 points off the bench in the first half as Orlando led 54-41 at the break.

The Magic led by 17 on three different occasions in the third quarter, including a 70-53 lead with 5:20 left on a 19-footer by forward Tobias Harris.

But Minnesota slowly chipped away, led Wiggins and guard Kevin Martin.

Wiggins finished with a game-high 27 points and Martin scored seven of the Wolves’ final nine points in the third quarter to draw Minnesota back within nine headed to the fourth.

“We fought hard,” Wiggins said “We put ourselves in that position in the first half. But we fought hard in the third and fourth quarter.”

Minnesota pulled even on a jumper by Wiggins with 4:35 remaining in the final quarter, but Zach LaVine missed a 3-pointer and Wiggins drive to the rim was blocked. Minnesota also had a shot clock violation.

Magic guard Victor Oladipo followed up a strong two-handed dunk with a 3-pointer to give Orlando a five-point lead with 2:17 to play.

“He made a couple of big plays for us,” Skiles said.

The Wolves shot 37.7 percent from the floor, and shot only 81 percent from the line on 38 free throws. Orlando outscored Minnesota 46-32 in the paint.

“We didn’t make shots again,” Wolves interim coach Sam Mitchell said. “We’re moving the ball, we’re getting open looks. We didn’t make shots.”

Nicholson finished with 15 points. Oladipo and forward Tobias Harris each had 13 points. Guard Elfrid Payton chipped in with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Martin was one of four players in double figures for Minnesota. LaVine had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists and center Gorgui Dieng had 11 points to go with seven boards off the bench as the Wolves dropped to 2-7 on their home court this season. Minnesota is 6-3 on the road.

NOTES: Timberwolves G Ricky Rubio returned to the lineup after missing two games with a sore ankle. ... Timberwolves C Nikola Pekovic (recovery from Achilles tendon surgery) participated in shoot-around prior to Tuesday’s game. He could practice in the next couple of weeks and is expected to return to game action in mid-January. ... The Magic will continue their five-game road trip on Thursday against the Utah Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena. ... The Timberwolves will continue their four-game homestand on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.