Preview: Magic at Warriors

With the Golden State Warriors clinging to the sixth spot in the Western Conference playoff race, wins like the one they enjoyed Sunday night against Portland could ultimately help decide their fate. They’ll try to keep the good times rolling Tuesday as they host an Orlando Magic team that has dropped five consecutive games. Golden State prevailed 113-112 over the Trail Blazers in a back-and-forth affair decided by Klay Thompson’s 3-pointer with 11.1 seconds left.

Thompson was a force when the Warriors needed him, scoring 23 of his 27 points in the second half to cap an 18-point comeback. Golden State hopes it won’t need late heroics against the Magic, who are well out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture and are going through the motions to finish off yet another difficult season. Orlando is coming off a 105-101 overtime loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday night, and carries a 4-30 road record into Oakland.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSFL (Orlando), CSBA (Golden State)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (19-48): Championship teams traditionally augment strong performances on offense and defense with the ability to get to the free-throw line with regularity — and in this regard, Orlando couldn’t be further from contention. The Magic have attempted just 12 free throws per game over their past five, while allowing opponents to take 27.4. “We’re trying to be more physical and aggressive on the defensive end of the floor,” head coach Jacque Vaughn told the Orlando Sentinel. “And with that, sometimes we’re going to get fouls called against us.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (42-26): Golden State has its own issues from the foul line; not only does it rank 20th in the league in attempts through Sunday’s games (21.8), it’s making only 74.6 percent of them — good for 23rd in the NBA. A wide disparity against the Trail Blazers — Portland went 26-for-30 while the Warriors went 18-for-22 — nearly cost Golden State a pivotal victory, but it held its opponent to 42 percent from the field and rode Thompson’s long-range shot to the win. Stephen Curry erupted for 37 points in 40 minutes and appears to be over a quad injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. David Lee’s 22 points lifted Golden State past Orlando 94-81 in their previous encounter Dec. 31.

2. Orlando averages 20.8 free throws per game, ahead of only Memphis (20.5), San Antonio (20.2) and New York (20).

3. Golden State has won six games in which it trailed by at least 15 points, two more than any other team.

PREDICTION: Warriors 110, Magic 99