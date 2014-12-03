Warriors stun Magic on Curry’s late 3-pointer

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Steve Kerr has coached only 17 NBA games, but already he is developing a philosophy for last-second situations.

When choosing between allowing a superstar to win or lose a game on his own, or calling a timeout and putting the onus of coming up with something special on the coach, Kerr said he would go with Stephen Curry over himself every time.

Tuesday night was one of those occasions, and Kerr stood quietly while Curry dribbled from 3-point arc to 3-point arc with the clock ticking down before launching a game-winning trey with 2.2 seconds remaining, capping a late rally that gave the Golden State Warriors a 10th consecutive win, 98-97 over the Orlando Magic.

”I was thinking: Don’t call timeout,“ Kerr said of his point guard’s mad dash to glory. ”Steph Curry in the open court is going to get a better shot than anything we would be able to draw up.

“I know exactly what was going through his mind: He’s going to win the game. He has the ultimate confidence. With no hesitation, he made an incredible move to free himself up and then hits the game-winner. That’s why he’s Steph Curry.”

In running their record to 7-0 against Eastern Conference teams, the Warriors (15-2) found themselves down 97-95 after Magic forward Tobias Harris converted a driving hoop with 38.4 seconds to go.

The Warriors blew their first chance to overcome the deficit when center Andrew Bogut couldn’t convert a lob pass at the rim, resulting in the loss of possession.

However, when Orlando point guard Elfrid Payton misfired on a runner in the lane with 8.9 seconds left, the Warriors got a second crack at overtime. Except this time Curry took matters into his own hands, and he had no intention of playing another five minutes.

Related Coverage Preview: Magic at Warriors

“I missed two in a row, so I was due,” Curry said. “It better go in. (It) was a gutsy shot that thankfully went in.”

Warriors power forward Draymond Green deflected an inbounds pass intended for Harris on Orlando’s final possession, running out the clock and capping Golden State’s second consecutive season-series sweep of the Magic.

“We were really lucky to win that game,” Kerr said. “I thought (the Magic) actually deserved to win. I told (coach) Jacque (Vaughn) that after the game. It took a lot of individual brilliance down the stretch to bail us out.”

Curry finished with 22 points and backcourt mate Klay Thompson 20 for the Warriors, who won 111-96 at Orlando last week.

Small forward Harrison Barnes added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors, who were playing for the first time in December after a 13-2 November.

”We’re trying to develop a consistent mentality of winning,“ Curry said. ”That’s what’s important, no matter how we win.

“To fight it out and get a win, that feels good. That’s a big win.”

Guard Victor Oladipo hit 10 of his 14 shots en route to a season-high 27 points for Orlando, which was coming off a win at Phoenix two days earlier. The Magic (7-13) fell to 5-8 away from home in their league-leading 13th road game.

Center Kyle O‘Quinn, replacing Nikola Vucevic (a late scratch due to back spasms), had a season-best 21 points and 11 rebounds. Harris added 17 points for the Magic, who travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers on Wednesday night.

“It’s part of sports,” Vaughn said of the tough loss. “There’s going to be one winner, one loser. Our effort tonight was really good, and I appreciate it from the men who played, definitely. Great effort.”

A 3-pointer by Oladipo gave Orlando a 93-84 lead with 4:08 to play before the Warriors rallied.

After missing 16 of their first 20 3-point attempts, the Warriors connected on three in a row -- one by Curry and then two by Thompson -- in a nine-point flurry that produced a 93-all tie with 2:18 to play.

O‘Quinn had a hoop and Curry a pair of free throws to create a 95-all deadlock before Harris’ basket with in the last minute gave Orlando its final lead.

Vaughn had a good look at the game-winner.

“Great look at the rim,” he said of Curry’s shot. “I thought it was going in.”

Down by as many as 12 points while the Warriors were shooting 60 percent in the first half, the Magic rallied to take a 75-73 lead into the fourth quarter thanks to a strong defensive third period.

The Warriors missed 13 of their last 16 shots in the third.

NOTES: The Warriors’ 10-game winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season. ... None of Golden State first 16 contests this season were decided by fewer than five points. ... The game-winning shot by Warriors PG Stephen Curry was the fourth of his career. ... Warriors SG Klay Thompson’s 11th point was the 4,000th of his career. ... Magic C Nikola Vucevic said his back stiffened during pregame warmups, and he was given the night off. Orlando hopes to have him back for Wednesday’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers. ... The game was supposed to be a San Francisco Bay Area homecoming for Magic rookie SF Aaron Gordon, a former high school star in San Jose. However, Gordon missed his ninth consecutive game because of a broken left foot.