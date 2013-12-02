Preview: Magic at Wizards

The Washington Wizards won their most games in the month of November since 1984 and look to begin building on that when the struggling Orlando Magic visit on Monday. The Wizards were 8-8 last month, but have won four of their last five with former first-overall pick John Wall taking a lead role on the offensive end. The Magic, who have lost eight of their last 11, will likely be without injured guard Jameer Nelson as they begin a season-long, six-game road trip.

Nelson missed the 109-91 loss to San Antonio on Friday with a sprained left foot and is doubtful for the Wizards. Wall scored 26 or more points in four of the last six games while taking up some of the slack for injured leading scorer Bradley Beal, but others are stepping up as well. “We’re showing maturity,” Washington forward Trevor Ariza told reporters. “I feel we’re ready to take the next step and become a playoff team.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (6-10): Rookie guard Victor Oladipo is starting to settle in since moving into the starting lineup, averaging 17 points over the last three games while teaming with leading scorer Arron Afflalo (21.4). After the visit to Washington, the Magic play at Philadelphia, New York, Houston, Memphis and Charlotte over the next nine days. “It could be a helpful situation if guys are locked-in and have a mentality of going on the road and being extremely disciplined with their approach in each game,” coach Jacque Vaughn told the Orlando Sentinel.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (8-9): Beal, averaging 20.6 points, has missed the last four games with a stress injury to his right leg and is likely out until mid-December. Martell Webster has been one of the players to step up with Beal out, scoring at least 18 points in four of the last five contests while averaging 15.4 in nine starts. Wall has his scoring average up to 19.2 and stands second in the league in assists (9 per game) while center Marcin Gortat is scoring 13.4 points per game since being acquired from Phoenix just before the season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington F Nene, bothered by a sore right Achilles most of the season, averages 15.1 points and the Wizards lost all three games with him out of the lineup.

2. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic has recorded nine double-doubles, including three in the last four games.

3. The Wizards are among the league leaders in average turnovers forced (17.4).

PREDICTION: Wizards 102, Magic 92