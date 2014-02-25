Preview: Magic at Wizards

The Washington Wizards look to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games when they host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, but will be without a key performer. The club announced Monday power forward Nene was diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee, suffered in Sunday’s 96-83 victory at Cleveland, and will miss approximately six weeks. Orlando is not expected to have leading scorer Arron Afflalo (sprained ankle) as it attempts to snap a 15-game road losing streak.

The Wizards, who stand fifth in the Eastern Conference, are attempting to reach the playoffs for the first time in six seasons and are determined to put together a big run. “Everybody else has done it, and we feel like we’re one of those teams that’s capable of going on a streak,” Wizards forward Trevor Ariza told the Washington Post. “I feel like it’s our turn.” Ariza was 8-of-9 from the field and recorded 24 points in a 98-80 win over the Magic on Dec. 2 in the last meeting.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN Washington

ABOUT THE MAGIC (17-41): Tobias Harris is averaging 21.3 points over his last four outings, including a season high-tying 28 in the 105-90 loss at Toronto on Sunday. Maurice Harkless got the start in place of Afflalo against Toronto and struggled with foul trouble while scoring only two points. Rookie of the year candidate Victor Oladipo is averaging 13.8 points and center Nikola Vucevic (13.6 points, team-best 10.7 rebounds) has scored in double figures in 12 straight games since returning from a concussion.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (28-28): Washington is 1-6 without Nene (14.2 points) in the lineup this season, but it was able to bear down and limit Cleveland after he left in the third quarter. “It was really hard,” Wizards center Marcin Gortat told the Post. “But we’ve seen that if we play good defense, if everybody is engaged and locked in, we are a good team.” John Wall averages 19.7 points and 8.6 assists to lead the way and Bradley Beal contributes 16.8 points a game for the Wizards, who are 14-14 both home and on the road.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington PG Andre Miller has scored seven points and added six assists in two games since being acquired from Denver at the trade deadline.

2. Orlando has not won on the road since Dec. 16 at Chicago and owns the league’s worst record away from home (3-26).

3. Ariza, who averages 14.2 points, has made at least five 3-pointers in eight games this season and was 4-of-4 behind the arc against the Magic earlier this season.

PREDICTION: Wizards 98, Magic 92