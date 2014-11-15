Preview: Magic at Wizards

The Washington Wizards look to continue their best start in franchise history in nearly 40 years when they host the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Wizards improved to 6-2 for the first time since the 1975-76 season with a 107-103 win over Detroit on Wednesday. However, the record may be a bit hollow since Washington hasn’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record and has lost both contests against clubs above .500.The first time these clubs met this season, Wall dropped 30 points and 12 assists in a 105-98 win Oct. 30. Washington has had two days to rest, while Orlando enters after a 101-85 win over Milwaukee on Friday night. Tobias Harris had a season-high 26 points and 10 rebounds in the 17th straight win at home against the Bucks.

TV: 7 pm. ET, CSN (Washington), FS Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (4-6): Guard Victor Oladipo (facial fractures) played for the first time this season Friday and scored 13 points in 25 minutes off the bench. “To be playing the game I love is a good feeling,” Oladipo said. “I just wanted to stay patient and play off my teammates, bring some energy to the game.” Orlando has won four of six after starting the season with four consecutive losses.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (6-2): Wall had 27 points and 11 assists against the Pistons and Marcin Gortat had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Washington has steadily improved its defense in the three years under coach Randy Wittman and ranks seventh so far this season, allowing 102.1 points per 100 possessions. The Wizards averaged nearly eight points more during the two full seasons Flip Saunders coached from 2009-11.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wall is averaging 20 points, nine assists and 2.6 steals this season — the only player in the NBA to hit those thresholds.

2. Gortat and the Rockets’ Dwight Howard are the only players averaging 14 points and nine rebounds and shooting at least 58 percent from the floor.

3. Magic rookie F Aaron Gordon scored eight points in 15 minutes Friday and made all three of his shots from the field and both attempts from the line.

PREDICTION: Wizards 97, Magic 89