Preview: Magic at Wizards

The Washington Wizards look to snap out of a baffling three-game funk and continue their domination of the visiting Orlando Magic on Saturday. Coach Randy Wittman called the Wizards “soft” after dropping a trio of games by a combined 59 points following a strong start to the season but Washington boasts nine straight victories over the Magic – six in a row at home.

The Wizards, who rallied to win 88-87 at Orlando on Oct. 28, were without leading scorer Bradley Beal and power forward Nene in the 125-101 loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and both are questionable for Saturday. The Magic may be in good position to end their drought against Washington after winning five of the last seven games to climb back to the .500 mark with a 102-93 victory over Utah on Friday. Evan Fournier continues to lead the way for the Magic, averaging 18.9 points through the first 10 games of the campaign. Second-leading scorer Victor Oladipo was held out of the game Thursday due to concussion symptoms and is out indefinitely.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (5-5): In addition to Oladipo, center Jason Smith (knee) and guard C.J. Watson (calf) missed the Utah game and their status is uncertain for Saturday’s contest. Center Nikola Vucevic returned to the starting lineup Friday after coming off the bench in one game and poured in 16 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists. Point guard Elfrid Payton, who has struggled at times this season including a 1-for-13 performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, contributed 16 points Friday.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (3-4): Washington has been sloppy in the first few weeks of the season, standing last in the league in turnovers per game (17.3) despite an offense being run by John Wall -- one of the best point guards in the league. Wall is averaging 17.7 points and 8.1 assists while center Marcin Gortat (10.4 points) leads the team in rebounds (7.3). Former first-round pick Otto Porter Jr. is beginning to show signs of becoming a consistent factor, averaging 16.2 points and shooting 59.6 percent over the last five contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington rookie F Kelly Oubre Jr. is coming off his best game when he drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 11.

2. Orlando F Aaron Gordon, who had 12 points and seven rebounds against the Wizards in the opener, posted a career-high four blocks Friday.

3. Wizards G Jared Dudley, a career 39.4 percent 3-point shooter, has made only 3-of-13 in his first six games with the team.

PREDICTION: Wizards 102, Magic 96