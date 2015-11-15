Wizards 108, Magic 99

WASHINGTON -- Forward Kris Humphries scored 23 points and sank three of his career-high five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Washington Wizards snapped a three-game losing streak with a 108-99 win over the Orlando Magic Saturday night.

Guard Garrett Temple matched his career high with 18 points for the Wizards (4-4), who pulled ahead with an 8-0 run for a 94-90 lead. Washington has won 10 straight over Orlando. Guard John Wall finished with 15 points and 11 assists.

Center Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Magic (5-6). Guard Evan Fournier scored 18 points, Elfrid Payton 17, and forward Aaron Gordon added 12.

The Wizards played their second straight game without starting guard, leading scorer and 3-point shooting threat Bradley Beal. Despite his absence, the Wizards made 12 of 29 from beyond the arc.

Defense sunk the Wizards over the previous three losses. Opponents averaged 119 points and won by margins of 20, 15 and 24 points, capped by Tuesday’s 125-101 debacle against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Washington limited Orlando’s perimeter shooting as the Magic finished 4 of 18 on 3-pointers.

Before this season, Humphries had not made a 3-pointer since 2004. The veteran forward worked on expanding his range this offseason. That worked paid off in the fourth quarter.

The first of his three treys in the final period came during the decisive run and gave Washington the lead for good at 92-90.

After Fournier’s 3-point play cut Washington’s lead to 101-99 with 1:20 left, Humphries drained his fifth 3-pointer from top of the arc. Wall scored the next three points to close out the Magic.

Orlando entered the contest winning four of five games, including 102-93 over the Utah Jazz Friday night. However, the Magic remain winless against their Southeast Division rival dating back to March 29, 2013. Washington won the season opener 88-87 on Oct. 28 in Orlando.

Temple made three 3-pointers during his 32 minutes. He entered the game 1 of 5 from deep this season with 35 total minutes in the previous seven games.

Orlando led 56-50 at halftime as Vucevic nearly posted a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Wizards center Marcin Gortat had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

NOTES: Magic G and D.C. area native Victor Oladipo (concussion) missed his second straight game. ... Orlando F Jason Smith (sore left knee) did not make the trip. ... Wizards G Garrett Temple made his first start of the season. ... Gs Bradley Beal and John Wall combined for 46 points in Washington’s season-opening win at Orlando. ... Wizards coach Randy Wittman and Magic coach Scott Skiles were teammates for the Indiana Pacers during the 1988-89 season. ... Orlando is off until Wednesday, when it hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves. ... The Wizards wrap up their three-game homestand Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.