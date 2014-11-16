Wizards defeat Magic for third straight win

WASHINGTON -- If the Washington Wizards’ backups are beating the starters during practice, what chance do opponents have at beating the entire team? Not much based on the recent results with Kris Humphries producing off the bench.

Forwards Nene and Humphries each scored 16 points as the Wizards won their third straight game with a 98-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Six players scored in double figures for the Wizards (7-2), including guard John Wall, who had 15 points and 10 assists. Washington improved to 4-0 at home for the first time since the 1974-75 season. The 7-2 start is the franchise’s best since opening the 74-75 campaign 7-1.

Washington’s reserves outscored Orlando’s 48-13.

”We always joke around that when the bench team beats the starters in practice, we carry it over into the game,“ said the smiling Humphries, who sank 8-of-12 field-goal attempts. ”So you can thank the starters for the way we’ve been playing.

“We’ve been putting it on them lately. They may not admit to it so don’t bring it back to them. They get a little sensitive.”

Seeing as the starters aren’t forced to play heavy minutes when the bench produces, Wall and company surely don’t mind coming up short in practice at times.

“When we’re on the same page at the same time, we’re a pretty tough team,” Wall said.

Forward Tobias Harris scored 19 points and guard Victor Oladipo had 18 for the Magic (4-7) in his first start of the season. Orlando had won two straight overall, including 101-85 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, but have lost six straight to Washington.

The Wizards had 31 assists with only 12 turnovers and just four in the second half. The youthful Magic committed four of their 15 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

“Every play, every guy has an assignment and there can’t be any lapses,” Orlando coach Jacque Vaughn said. “You have to be disciplined in your approach every single play and that would give you a chance to win against good ball teams.”

The Wizards led throughout and by as many as 12 points, but didn’t put the Magic away until the final minutes.

Orlando closed within 60-59 on guard Evan Fournier’s 3-point play in the third quarter, but Washington countered with an 11-3 run. Small forward Otto Porter scored six of his 13 points in that stretch. The Magic chipped away and were down five points on multiple occasions, including 96-91 with 24 seconds left, but would get no closer.

“(Orlando) battled back, but we stayed with it, didn’t get any kind of panic,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “I thought our bench was just huge. They really gave us a cushion going into the fourth quarter with their play at the end of the third.”

Oladipo missed the opening nine games with a facial fracture before returning on Friday. The D.C. area native sported a clear mask, perhaps contributing to him missing eight of nine field-goal attempts in the first half and finishing 6 of 17.

“I‘m trying to work off my rust right now,” said the 2014 NBA Rookie of the Year runner-up. “I missed some key free throws and made some simple little mistakes. I’ve been out six weeks. I’ve got to continue to keep learning and continue to get better.”

Orlando’s entire starting five scored in double figures. Fournier had 15 points while forward Channing Frye and center Nikola Vucevic each had 14.

Rasual Butler and Paul Pierce each added 10 points for the Wizards before the crowd of 19,110.

Slowed by a hand injury earlier in the season, Humphries has energized Washington’s second unit lately with his scoring and energy. He reached double-digit points in three of his last four games.

“He goes in there and just bangs, plays hard,” Wittman said. “Not afraid to give up his body.”

Wall scored 10 of his 12 points in the first quarter and the Wizards led 48-38 at halftime.

The Wizards defeated the Magic in Orlando 105-98 on Oct. 30.

NOTES: Wizards coach Randy Wittman said injured G Bradley Beal (wrist surgery) will participate in practice next week, “but what he’s able to do is (uncertain) until he gets out there.” ... Washington entered Saturday as one of three undefeated teams at home along with the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies. ... Orlando PG Luke Ridnour is away from the team due to family matters, Magic coach Jacque Vaughn confirmed pregame. ... With Victor Oladipo’s return to the starting lineup, rookie G Elfrid Payton came off the bench for the first time this season. Payton entered Saturday shooting only 33 percent from the field. ... The Wizards are off until hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Magic visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday.