Wizards defeat Magic for second straight win

WASHINGTON -- Guard John Wall and center Marcin Gortat disagree on the appropriate level of excitement following a second straight win. There is no argument about whether the Washington Wizards are feeling better about the world these days.

Guard Rasual Butler scored 15 points, and Wall nearly recorded a triple-double as the Wizards dominated the second half for a 96-80 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Gortat had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Wizards (33-20). Washington never trailed, outrebounded Orlando 53-33 and led by as many as 20 points in the second half despite playing without guard Bradley Beal. Forward Nene scored 14 points with five dunks in Washington’s second straight win and fourth over Orlando this season.

Guard Evan Fournier scored 18 points, center Nikola Vucevic 14 and guard Victor Oladipo had 13 for the Magic (16-39).

On Saturday, the Wizards snapped a season-high five-game losing streak with a 114-77 rout over the Brooklyn Nets for its largest margin of victory this campaign.

“I think we’re just more on the same page,” Gortat said of the two-game turnaround, which came against teams currently outside the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

“Just the second game. We can’t get really excited about that,” Gortat continued. “We got to continue to play the same way. We have to stay hungry and hopefully we’re going to get some more wins.”

Wall, who had nine points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, offered an alternate point of view.

“After losing five (in a row), I‘m excited about both (wins),” the two-time All-Star said. “When we were losing, everyone was down and trying to figure out a way to get out of the slump.”

The Wizards wrap up their pre All-Star game schedule Wednesday at the Toronto Raptors, owners of the second-best record in the East. Washington is 0-2 against Toronto this season.

“We’ve got one more. Why not three in a row,” Wall said.

Orlando fell to 1-2 under interim head coach James Borrego and has lost 12 of 13, including Sunday’s 98-97 home loss to the Chicago Bulls.

“They were the aggressors all night,” Vucevic said. “They outrebounded, they just took it to us, and we never responded.”

The Magic fired head coach Jacque Vaughn last week following a 15-37 start. Orlando lost 10 straight before Friday’s 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Wizards swept the season series, winning the previous games by seven, five and two points. They have eight straight victories over their Southeast Division rival.

The Magic shot 4 of 22 on 3-point attempts.

“Just as a team in the last two games we won we’ve done a better job defensively,” Wall said.

The teams combined went 0-for-18 on 3-pointers in the first half. The Wizards shot 7 of 14 after halftime.

Washington opened the second half with an 11-2 run for a 54-37 lead and entered the final period up 74-54 after outscoring Orlando 31-19 in the third quarter.

The Magic played without forward Tobias Harris (sore right knee). Orlando’s second-leading scorer was not previously listed on the team’s injury report. Rookie Aaron Gordon scored five points in his sixth career start.

Beal, Washington’s second-leading scorer, missed his second straight game with a sore right big toe. The Wizards are 9-2 this season without their starting wing guard.

Washington had plenty of quality looks early against a Magic squad 29th in defensive field-goal percentage. The Wizards had five dunks during the 24-16 first quarter, four by Nene. They also committed 12 turnovers in the first half, but entered halftime leading 43-35.

“We just weren’t mentally or physically ready to start the game,” Borrego said.

Wizards forward Kris Humphries suffered a bruised lower back after landing hard on the court after leaping for a rebound and missed the remainder of the game.

As for earning potentially his fourth career triple-double, Wall knew what was at stake when he attempted a shot inside the final minute before exiting for good with 45 seconds left.

“That’s why I tried to shoot that floater,” the smiling point guard said.

Better this worry than trying to fix a losing streak.

NOTES: Orlando G Luke Ridnour missed his second straight game for personal reasons. ... Washington G John Wall averaged 22 points and 11 assists in three previous games against the Magic this season. ... Orlando entered with a better road (10-20) than home (6-18) record. ... F Otto Porter came off the bench after starting Saturday in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Wizards are 4-0 with their 2013 first-round pick in the starting lineup. ... Orlando hosts the New York Knicks on Wednesday.