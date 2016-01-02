Wizards continue mastery of Magic

WASHINGTON -- The Orlando Magic improved significantly in their first year under coach Scott Skiles. Solving the Washington Wizards, that’s going to take more time.

Guard John Wall had 24 points and 13 assists as the Washington Wizards continued their mastery of the Orlando Magic with a 103-91 win on Friday night.

Forward Otto Porter had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for the Wizards (15-16), who have won 11 straight over the Magic.

Forward Kris Humphries scored all of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and joined Wall in fueling the decisive 15-3 run as Washington snapped a two-game losing streak.

Wall finished with his eighth straight double-double after contributing 12 points and five assists in the fourth quarter.

Guard Victor Oladipo scored 20 points for the Magic (19-14), which had won two straight and six of eight.

Orlando’s last victory over Washington came at home on March 29, 2013. That’s the season before Oladipo, a D.C. area native, entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 draft.

“We just have to do a better job. We have to realize that they’ve been punking us, really,” Oladipo said. “Until we getting tired of them punking us, we’re never going to beat them.”

The Magic shot 47.1 percent from the field but was only 5 of 20 on 3-point attempts. They committed five of their 16 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense is the reason why we won the game tonight, ”Wall said.

The Wizards won the two previous games in the series this season, including a 108-99 victory on Nov. 14 in Washington.

“This isn’t just this season,” Skiles said of the losing skid. “I don’t know. I don’t know if guys are intimidated by them. I have no idea.”

The coach certainly had an idea why his team fell behind initially. Washington led 48-43 at halftime and extended the margin to 12 by opening the third quarter with a 7-0 run.

“They were sprinting. We were jogging,” Skiles stated.

Fueled by Wall, Washington finished with a 24-14 advantage in fast-break points. Guard Ramon Sessions scored 13 points and center Marcin Gortat added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Yet with Oladpio and the second unit providing offense, the Magic entered the fourth quarter even. The two Southeast Division teams were tied 78-78 with 7:37 remaining.

Humphries’ layup on Washington’s next possession put the Wizards up for good as he and Wall combined for 13 straight points.

Wizards coach Randy Wittman inserted Humphries into the lineup early in the fourth quarter. Washington took off from there.

“Listen, if I knew that combination is gonna work, I’d be a (heck) of a coach,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “It’s just a hunch.”

At this point, it should be an assumption that Humphries will produce against the Magic. He scored a season-high 23 points in the previous win.

Center Nik Vucevic had 14 points and forward Tobias Harris finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Led by Oladipo, Orlando’s bench scored 46 points.

Porter’s energy and 12 points helped send the Wizards into halftime leading 48-43. The Wizards opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run for a 12-point lead but entered the fourth quarter tied 72-72.

As for why his side dominates the Magic, Wall had no answer.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I think we do a great job moving the ball. ...We got the looks we wanted and we gave ourselves a chance to win.”

NOTES: Wizards F Drew Gooden, out since Nov. 17 with a right calf strain, played four minutes after missing the previous 21 games. However, he exited in the second half after reinjuring the calf. Gooden said postgame that he will have an MRI Saturday. ... Washington ruled out five players before tipoff, including G Bradley Beal (leg), G Gary Neal (strained right quad) and F DeJuan Blair (knee). ... Magic G Elfrid Payton (ankle sprain) had three points in 24 minutes against the Wizards after playing only five minutes in Orlando’s 108-101 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday. ... The third game in the season series is Jan. 9 in Orlando. ... The Magic play their second game in as many nights on Saturday at the Cleveland Cavaliers. ... Washington is at home to face the Miami Heat on Sunday.