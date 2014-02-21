Preview: Mavericks at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers went into the season knowing they would probably be settling for a cushy spot at the draft lottery. They’ve taken a few more steps toward finalizing that path as they prepare to host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Already saddled with one of the worst records in the NBA, Philadelphia dealt enigmatic forward Evan Turner, starting center Spencer Hawes and fellow big man Lavoy Allen in two separate deals ahead of the trade deadline.

While the 76ers operate with the future on their minds, the Mavericks still have a shot at a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference. Dallas had a prime chance to make a major statement in that regard, but wound up on the wrong end of a 42-point outburst from LeBron James en route to a 117-106 Miami win on Tuesday. The Mavericks should feast on a Philadelphia team that comes in allowing a league-high 110.5 points per game.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (32-23): With an eye on finishing the season strongly, the Mavericks know they’ll need major contributions from forward Dirk Nowitzki - particularly in crunch time. The problem is, Nowitzki isn’t nearly as effective in the fourth quarter as he has been in the past; he’s shooting just 44.1 percent in the fourth on the season. “I think it’s just stamina,” the 35-year-old told ESPNDallas.com. “You’ve got to attack all game. Then, yeah, maybe your legs are not quite as good as they were 10 years ago.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-40): Dealing Turner and Allen to the Indiana Pacers for oft-injured forward Danny Granger rids Philadelphia of one of the most frustrating talents in the league while bringing aboard a player with one year left on his contract at $14 million. Hawes was never part of Philadelphia’s future plans, making Thursday’s swap with the Cleveland Cavaliers more of a foregone conclusion. Philadelphia received forward Earl Clark, center Henry Sims and two 2014 second-round picks in return; neither player is expected to contribute much the rest of the way.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas has prevailed in eight of the last 10 meetings.

2. Nowitzki averages 23.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 26 games versus Philadelphia.

3. The 76ers made a minor move to replace Hawes, acquiring F/C Byron Mullens from the Clippers for a second-round pick.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 112, 76ers 96