Preview: Mavericks at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of setting a record they have no desire of owning when the Dallas Mavericks visit Saturday. With their 99-91 loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday, the 76ers tied the franchise record for consecutive losses to start a season with 15 — along with the 1972-73 squad — and are just three shy of the NBA record set by the 2009-10 New Jersey Nets. All but five of Philadelphia’s losses have been by double-digits, including a 123-70 defeat in Dallas on Nov. 13.

Dallas posted its largest victory margin in franchise history in that first Philadelphia game, leading 73-29 at the half. The Mavericks enter this one after an impressive 106-102 win at Eastern Conference-leading Toronto on Friday. Dallas is the highest-scoring team in the league (109.1) and ranks second in field-goal percentage (48.2), while Philadelphia is last in scoring (89.9) and shooting (41.3). “I bleed for these guys,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “The effort isn’t getting rewarded with any wins right now. I think it will take time and perseverance.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (12-5): Monta Ellis scored 24 of his 30 points in the second half, including 10 straight in the fourth quarter, as Dallas beat Toronto 106-102 on Friday in a battle of the two-highest scoring teams in the league. Dallas was outrebounded 55-37, but held Toronto to 43 points in the first half and committed just eight turnovers to the Raptors’ 17. Tyson Chandler followed his 17-point, NBA season-high 25 rebound performance Wednesday against New York with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-15): Not only does Philadelphia struggle scoring and shooting from the field, but Philadelphia’s 65.7 free-throw percentage is on pace for the worst in league history since the 1967-68 squad shot 63.5 percent. One area the young Sixers excel is forcing turnovers, as their 18.7 per game leads the league. Reigning rookie of the year Michael Carter-Williams is struggling with his shot, hitting only 34.4 percent from the floor, and his average of four turnovers per game is second-worst in the league to teammate Tony Wroten’s 4.2.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Sixers have lost five games by 50-plus points all-time, most in the NBA and two more than the Cavaliers, Kings and Trail Blazers.

2. The Mavericks have won four straight in the series and seven of eight.

3. Wroten, who leads the team in scoring (17.9), is expected to miss at least one week with a sprained knee.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 112, 76ers 98