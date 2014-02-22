(Updated: minor editing throughout)

Mavericks 124, 76ers 112: Dirk Nowitzki had 25 points as visiting Dallas went up big early before cruising past shorthanded Philadelphia.

Shawn Marion added 22 points for the Mavericks, who erupted for 41 first-quarter points and shot a blistering 62.3 percent from the floor on the night. DeJuan Blair had 18 points off the bench while Monta Ellis added 11.

Thaddeus Young racked up 30 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and six assists for the 76ers, who were limited to eight players thanks to a pair of deals made prior to Thursday’s deadline. Michael Carter-Williams added 25 points while Tony Wroten had 21.

Nowitzki took advantage of the inexperienced Philadelphia frontcourt, erupting for 14 first-quarter points as the Mavericks went up by as many as 22 before settling for a 41-23 lead. The 76ers capitalized on a Dallas turnover barrage in the second, trimming the deficit to single digits on James Anderson’s layup and adding an 8-0 run later in the frame to go into the break trailing 69-62.

Philadelphia closed to within four early in the third before the Mavericks pulled away for good, as back-to-back Blair baskets capped a 9-0 run and helped send Dallas into the fourth with a 101-89 advantage. The Mavericks’ defense took over from there, limiting the weary 76ers to a pair of field goals in the first 9:29 of the final quarter to put the game out of reach.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dallas committed 17 of its season-high 25 turnovers in the first half. The Mavericks had just 16 turnovers in Tuesday’s 117-106 loss to Miami. ... 76ers C Arnett Moultrie had six points and five rebounds in his first career NBA start. ... Philadelphia hopes to have new acquisitions Danny Granger, Byron Mullens, Henry Sims and Eric Maynor in uniform Monday against Milwaukee.