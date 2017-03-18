EditorsNote: fixes 76ers' shooting percentage in fifth graf

76ers beat Mavericks by 42 points

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia fans showed their appreciation for former 76ers player Nerlens Noel on Friday night.

They are developing an appreciation for Justin Anderson, who was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in the Feb. 23 trade involving Noel.

Anderson, a second-year forward, matched his career high of 19 points against his former team as the Sixers spanked the Mavericks 116-74, their most lopsided victory in nine years.

"It meant a lot," Anderson said, "just because this is the team that drafted me and the team I learned all my NBA stuff from."

Anderson made 7 of 11 shots from the field off the bench to pace seven players in double figures for Philadelphia, which shot 52.5 percent from the floor and limited Dallas to 34.5 percent shooting.

Philadelphia's largest margin of victory before Friday's 42-point win was a 43-point rout of Milwaukee (112-69) on Jan. 30, 2008.

It was also the 10th victory in team history by 42 points or more. The franchise's most one-sided game was the Syracuse Nationals' 162-100 victory over the New York Knicks on Dec. 25, 1960.

Robert Covington contributed 18 points and nine rebounds for the Sixers and Richaun Holmes scored 17.

Anderson, who also collected eight boards, matched his career high for the third time in 11 games with the Sixers.

"Anderson played with the attitude we needed tonight," said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, who added that he didn't really want to see him go.

"When I found out I was coming here," Anderson said, "I looked at the schedule, knew we were going to play them and I've been looking forward ever since."

Noel, who spent 2 1/2 seasons with the Sixers, had nine points and five rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks. The Sixers gave him a video tribute in the first quarter and the fans responded with a warm ovation, which Noel acknowledged.

Earlier in the day, the team also presented him with a framed jersey.

Noel expressed his appreciation afterward, but the loss, Dallas' worst of the season, did not sit well with him.

"It's not the best feeling at all," he said. "We just came out a little flat. Both groups, bench and starters, probably should have definitely brought more energy, especially on the defensive end."

Carlisle was a lot more blunt, calling the defeat "inexcusable."

"This is by far the worst of the year in terms of energy, effort and togetherness," he said. "There's not a lot to say. They outplayed us in every way possible. ... We just didn't show up."

Dwight Powell had 14 points to lead the Mavs, who lost for the third time in four games. J.J. Barea had 11 points and Dirk Nowitzki contributed 10.

Philadelphia took command by outscoring Dallas 44-16 in a 15-minute span beginning late in the second quarter, including 36-16 in the third. That gave them an 87-56 advantage.

Dallas erased an early 21-11 deficit by reeling off 16 straight points, six of those by Berea, to move in front 27-21 early in the second quarter.

The Sixers regained the lead at 31-29 on a basket by Holmes. Philadelphia, leading 43-40 later in the quarter, also ran off the last eight points of the half and the first seven of the second to go up 58-40.

Dallas missed 11 straight shots during that stretch and went 6:46 without a point. Nowitzki broke the string when he sank a jumper with 8:51 left in the third quarter, but Philadelphia continued to pour it on.

A spectacular follow dunk by Anderson with 5:09 remaining in the quarter gave the Sixers a 77-45 cushion.

Covington had 12 points in the quarter.

NOTES: Philadelphia C Joel Embiid, out for the season with a torn meniscus in his left knee, remained in California after the Sixers' just-completed road trip to consult with specialists. While coach Brett Brown dismissed that as a matter of the team "just doing all our homework," Calkins Media reported that Embiid is expected to undergo minor surgery. ... Sixers G Justin Anderson, who went from Dallas to Philadelphia in the trade involving C/F Nerlens Noel, called Dallas "a place that kind of raised me" and had high praise for the coaching of Rick Carlisle and the mentorship of F Dirk Nowitzki. ... Dallas G Wesley Matthews returned after missing Wednesday's victory in Washington with a strained right calf. He scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field in a little over 24 minutes.