Preview: Mavericks at Bobcats

A middling January has given way to a sizzling February for the Dallas Mavericks, who look to extend their five-game winning streak Tuesday night against the host Charlotte Bobcats. The Mavericks opened their latest three-game road trip in style, defeating Boston 102-91 to make it four consecutive victories by double digits. The Bobcats are clinging to an Eastern Conference playoff berth after dropping a 104-100 decision to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Bobcats head coach Steve Clifford has preached discipline and patience to his young team, and those virtues abandoned Charlotte against a Spurs team missing a handful of key regulars and dealing with a back injury to Tony Parker. “We didn’t play with the level of discipline we need to,” Clifford told reporters after the loss. “It was a good effort but we’re going to have to play a much more disciplined game to beat a team like that.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (31-21): A late-January meeting may have been the catalyst for Dallas’ impressive surge into playoff contention. According to a report in the Dallas Morning News, players and coaches huddled to discuss what it would take to reach the postseason - and the Mavericks have proceeded to execute their game plan to near-perfection. I‘m not saying we’re a championship team,” veteran swingman Vince Carter told the Morning News. “But you never know what can happen in the playoffs.”

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (22-29): It may not seem like it some nights, but Charlotte is a considerably better team than it was a season ago - and center Al Jefferson is a big reason why. Jefferson has thrived in his first year since signing a lucrative contract with the Bobcats in the off-season, averaging a red-hot 26.6 points over his last 10 games - a string that includes a 35-point eruption in a victory over Denver and a 40-point effort in a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jefferson had 26 points against the Spurs while adding nine rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

1. Dallas is 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2012, the year it last won the NBA championship.

2. The Mavericks have won 17 of 18 all-time meetings, including an 89-82 triumph in their last encounter Dec. 3.

3. Jefferson averages 17.4 points and 9.8 rebounds in 25 career games versus Dallas.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 100, Bobcats 91