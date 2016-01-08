Preview: Mavericks at Bucks

The Dallas Mavericks are playing so well that sitting four starters still results in a win. The Mavericks will have their starters back as they go for a seventh win in nine games with a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Dallas needed two overtimes to pick up a 117-116 win on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings and decided to rest all but Chandler Parsons the next night, and the team still managed to hang a 100-91 win on the New Orleans Pelicans. “Well, we are deep,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “Nights like (Wednesday), you never like sitting down four starters, but we did feel it was necessary. We also felt that we had enough to win the game if we played the right way.” The Bucks have not had enough to win no matter who was in uniform of late, and they enter Friday losers of five their last seven. Milwaukee’s defense is the big issue, and the team surrendered an average of 117 points in those five losses.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (21-15): Parsons was coming along slowly after undergoing knee surgery and was taking one of two nights of back-to-backs off until late December, yet he was the one starter to go in both games this week. Parsons took advantage of the opportunity to be the main scorer and went for season highs of 21 points and eight rebounds in the win over New Orleans. “First of all, this is a really huge win for us. We understood that a lot of our guys were sitting tonight, so it’s going to give other guys opportunity,” Parsons echoed. “So many guys stepped up, and we played together. We played unselfish.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (14-23): Milwaukee allowed the San Antonio Spurs to shoot 54.4 percent in a 123-98 home loss on Monday and yielded 55.4 points to the Chicago Bulls in a 117-106 setback the next night. ”Some of it is basic fundamentals in terms of being in a stance or getting back in transition,“ interim coach Joe Prunty told reporters. ”Some of it is assignments; knowing tendencies, what guys want to do. Some of it is getting in the right scheme. Some of it is communication. But look, it’s on all of us.” The defensive issues are overshadowing a strong stretch from point guard Michael Carter-Williams, who is 15-of-24 from the field in the last two games.

1. Mavericks G Raymond Felton is 5-of-10 from 3-point range in the last three games.

2. Milwaukee G Jerryd Bayless (ankle) sat out Tuesday and is day-to-day.

3. Dallas has taken six straight in the series, including a 103-93 home win on Dec. 28.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 115, Bucks 106