(Updated: CHANGES Dallas run to 8-2 in Para 5)

Mavericks 91, Bucks 83: Monta Ellis scored 18 points and dished out five assists against his former team as Dallas notched its first road win of the season over Milwaukee.

Dirk Nowitzki added 16 points and six rebounds for the Mavericks, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Shawn Marion contributed 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists and Dallas made its trips to the free throw line count, knocking down 19-of-21 from the stripe.

OJ Mayo, who played last season with the Mavericks, led the Bucks with 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Caron Butler added 19 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for Milwaukee, which has not won consecutive games since March of last season.

Dallas built a 15-point lead at the half before the Bucks crept back into the game, outscoring the Mavericks 24-13 in the third quarter. Mayo and Butler each scored eight points in the third and Milwaukee entered the final stanza trailing 68-64.

The Mavericks stretched the lead to 76-67 on a pair of Gal Mekel free throws with 9:12 to play before the Bucks chipped away methodically and inched to within two points twice, as Mayo did all he could to topple his former team. After Mayo’s layup made it 83-81 in favor of Dallas with 2:47 remaining, Nowitzki helped the Mavericks finish the game on an 8-2run, sinking a jumper and a pair of free throws in the final 99 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nowitzki missed all five of his 3-point attempts, while the rest of the Mavericks went 6-for-14. ... Dallas PG Jose Calderon’s long-range success of late continued, as he knocked down 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to improve to 14-of-22 over a four-game span. ... Mavericks SG Vince Carter returned to the lineup after a one-game suspension for an elbow to Oklahoma City C Steven Adams and scored 13 points.