(Updated: INSERTS Nowitzki has sore back in Para 2)

Mavericks 107, Bucks 105: Monta Ellis sank a turnaround 18-foot jumper at the buzzer as visiting Dallas nipped Milwaukee.

Ellis finished with 23 points and seven assists and Tyson Chandler had 18 points and 20 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season. Chandler Parsons added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jameer Nelson and Al-Farouq Aminu scored 13 apiece for the Mavericks, who rested Dirk Nowitzki after the 36-year-old forward reported he had a sore back after playing 42 minutes in Tuesday’s double-overtime win at the Chicago Bulls.

Brandon Knight had 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead the Bucks, who have lost three in a row for the first time this season. Khris Middleton scored a season-high 21 points off the bench and O.J. Mayo finished with 12 points for Milwaukee.

Ellis scored six straight points for the Bucks, the last two giving them a 104-103 lead with 32 seconds left. Knight was called for an offensive foul but came back and hit a tying jumper with eight seconds left after Richard Jefferson split his free throws on the other end, setting up Ellis’s game winner.

Jared Dudley sank back-to-back 3s as the Bucks held an 86-82 lead with 9:11 left in the game and the reserves maintained the advantage until the Milwaukee starters began checking back into the game midway through the final quarter. Bucks center Larry Sanders scored on a dunk to stretch the lead to eight with 4:22 remaining but it wouldn’t be enough.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mavericks improved to 13-0 when leading after three quarters this season. … Knight shot 2-for-5 from 3-point range and is 17-for-34 from long range in the last eight games. … Middleton started 64 games for the Bucks last season and averaged 12.1 points, including 11 with at least 20, in 30 minutes, but came into Wednesday averaging 8.4 points in 17.6 minutes with no starts.