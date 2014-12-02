Preview: Mavericks at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls get a brief respite from the road, but it comes against a Western Conference contender when the Dallas Mavericks visit Tuesday. The Bulls wrapped up a 4-3 road trip with a 102-84 victory at Brooklyn on Sunday, but all three losses on the swing came against Western Conference foes. The Mavericks have won three straight — all against teams from the East — and nine of their last 11.

Chicago has endured the inconsistency of having star point guard Derrick Rose in and out of the lineup with various injuries, but Rose has played 53 minutes over the past two games, averaging 17.5 points. “I think that was our best game throughout the entire trip,” Bulls guard Derrick Rose told reporters after the win in Brooklyn. “We did a lot of positive things out there. We came together as a team defensively.” Dallas survived a bit of a scare from Philadelphia — and a night off for star Dirk Nowitzki — on Saturday before pulling away for a 110-103 win to send the 76ers to their 16th straight loss to start the season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (13-5): The Mavericks have been short-handed in the backcourt with Jameer Nelson (back spasms) missing the past three games and Raymond Felton (ankle) still waiting to make his season debut. Nelson (7.6 points, 4.6 assists) is expected to return to his starting spot against the Bulls, as is Nowitzki (19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds), which in turn will fortify the bench. Shooting guard Monta Ellis (19.6 points, 4.8 assists) and center Tyson Chandler (11.3 points, 11.3 rebounds) had big games against Philadelphia in Nowitzki’s absence, combining for 38 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

ABOUT THE BULLS (11-6): Chicago has survived Rose’s frequent absences thanks in large part to swingman Jimmy Butler (21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds) and big man Pau Gasol (19.4 points, 11 rebounds). That duo’s strong play also has offset center Joakim Noah’s erratic offensive play, though the defensive whiz still averages 8.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Even when Rose (16.1 points, 4.6 assists) has been available, the Bulls have been short-handed lately with forward Taj Gibson (12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds) missing the past four games with a sprained left ankle.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas is averaging 114.5 points on 49.8 percent shooting in its 13 wins compared with 95 points on 43.2 shooting in its five losses.

2. Chicago is 8-1 when it holds opponents under 100 points and 3-5 when it allows triple digits.

3. The Mavericks are 8-0 when they dish out at least 25 assists and 12-2 when they have at least 20.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 107, Bulls 103