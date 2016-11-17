Grizzlies snap Clippers' 7-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES -- Mike Conley had 30 points and eight assists, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 111-107 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles (10-2) saw its seven-game winning streak end.

Marc Gasol added 26 points, including the go-ahead bucket, for the Grizzlies (6-5). Memphis forward Zach Randolph came off the bench to score 18 points.

J.J. Redick scored 29 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, for the Clippers, who gave up 100 points for the first time at home. Blake Griffin had 25 points and eight rebounds, while Jamal Crawford chipped in 15 points.

Crawford's bucket and a tip-in by DeAndre Jordan knotted the score at 105 with 1:41 left in the contest.

Chris Paul's jumper with 1:03 remaining lifted Los Angeles to a two-point edge, but the Clippers never scored again.

James Ennis made one of two foul shots with 26.3 seconds remaining, pulling Memphis within one. Then, the Grizzlies stole the Clippers' inbound pass with 23.1 seconds remaining.

Gasol made a 3-pointer with 14.4 seconds left, boosting Memphis to a 109-107 lead. Redick's turnover with 4.3 seconds left clinched the win for the Grizzlies, as Conley hit a pair of free throws.

The Grizzlies skated to a 61-46 advantage at the break. Conley scored 18 points in the first half by hitting all six of his shots from the floor, including four 3-point attempts.

Griffin led the Clippers with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting before intermission.

In the third, a 14-5 surge allowed Los Angeles to slice the gap to 66-60 after a trey by Redick at 7:29. However, the Grizzlies scored eight straight points, capped by a JaMychal Green jumper for a 76-60 lead with 4:37 left in the period.

A 10-4 run by the Clippers to close the quarter pulled them within 83-76 heading into the fourth.

For the game, Conley hit 7 of 9 3-point attempts, helping Memphis go 15 of 26 from long range. Los Angeles finished 9 of 25 from behind the arc.

NOTES: Memphis coach David Fizdale disputed an ESPN report this week saying the Grizzlies stopped staying at hotels branded or owned by President-elect Donald Trump. "We made those decisions long before (the election)," said Fizdale, who is in his first season with the Grizzlies. "It was never about him at all. I just wanted to stay at places I knew and felt good at." ... Grizzlies G Tony Allen (right groin strain) missed his fourth contest. Fizdale said Allen is slowly improving and could return in the next few games. ... Clippers F Wesley Johnson (left heel contusion) missed his third consecutive game. Johnson is listed as day-to-day. ... Both clubs resume play Friday. The Grizzlies cap their four-game trip at the Dallas Mavericks, while the Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings.